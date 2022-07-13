Vince Russo on Vince McMahon being investigated, the greatness of Mick Foley, booking a tournament, learning from being in the crowd

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Vince Russo

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

On Vince McMahon being investigated: Supposedly the origins of the Vince story was it was a friend of the person who got the NDA. And, you know, again, bro, we, I, yeah, I talked about this when it happens. All it takes is one, bro, one, and John, I swear in the business, bro, I am not BS’ing you. I’ve had four women in the business, um, three workers, one producer, basically tell me stories of their sexual harassment and you know how the business is, bro. Nobody will come forward because they’re gonna be blackballed from the business. It’s gonna be their word against Vince’s and all that stuff. But now, you know, something like this gives them the opportunity to come forward. So you just don’t know, man, how many, how many people are out there? You just don’t know.”

On learning from being in the crowd: “I got my best feel, bro, because you gotta understand, during this time nobody knew who Vince Russo was. I wasn’t a character on TV. You know, nobody knew who I was. And one of the most important things I used to be able to do, John, is get out in the crowd. Like those are the real fans, that’s the real measuring stick. And you just get a feel, man. You, you just, you know, when it’s somebody’s time, you, you know, when it’s time to give them what they want. You know when it’s time to pull the rug out from under ’em. I mean, really being in the arena with the people just really, really gave me an advantage. That was such a great, great, great tool for me to have bro to, to really get in the people and feel that vibe.”

The greatness of Mick Foley: “The beauty of it is when you have characters, and Mick Foley is a lovable, comedic character who could turn violent on you in a drop of a hat. You can do stuff like that, bro. It’s gonna be funny. It’s gonna be entertaining because of the character and the way the character was crafted. But what a once in a lifetime performer, I mean, to play three characters at one time with so many different levels of emotion. I mean, bro, that that’s a professional actor. I mean really, bro. You’re you are talking about a professional actor.”

On booking a tournament: “The big picture, because what you wanna create, bro, is in this tournament, what you really want to create with the viewer or the fan in attendance is you wanna get them thinking. If so and so wins, we get this next. I mean that, that’s where you really want to anticipate the excitement. If, if (Ken) Shamrock goes over, oh my God, you know what that means? The next matches that that’s what you really want to create. I mean, if Shamrock goes over and the next matches like a stinker, I mean, you really want to anticipate what that next matchup is gonna be.”

Other topics include Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Mankind, Kane, Vince McMahon, Ken Shamrock, The Rock, The Corporation, The Big Bossman, and more.