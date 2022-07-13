7/13 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Kenosuke Takeshita in an eliminator match, Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Title, The Young Bucks vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW Tag Titles, Claudi Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager, Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 145)

Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena

Aired live July 13, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] Pyro shot off on the stage while Excalibur welcomed viewers to the first of four nights of Fyter Fest. Tony Schiavone and Taz were on commentary with Excalibur, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor made their entrance. A pre-tape aired with Beretta and Taylor talking about how much bigger Wardlow is and how they intended to cheat a lot. “I don’t care,” Cassidy said. Wardlow made his entrance…

1. Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy (w/Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor) for the TNT Championship. Cassidy called for a test of strength, then put his hands in his pockets. Wardlow lunged at Cassidy and then slowly removed Cassidy’s hands from his pockets and then tore the pockets out of Cassidy’s pants.

Cassidy responded by pulling up the straps of Wardlow’s singlet over his shoulders. Cassidy went for an early head-scissors takedown, but Wardlow cartwheeled onto his feet. Beretta distracted the referee. Meanwhile, Taylor pulled out a chainsaw and slid it inside the ring. The referee caught him and then ejected Taylor and Beretta for being cheating bastards (or something).

At ringside, Wardlow hoisted up Cassidy, who slipped away. Cassidy tried to shove Wardlow into the ring post, but Wardlow stopped him. Wardlow pulled Danhausen out from underneath the ring. Danhausen thought better of cursing Wardlow and walked away.

Cassidy hit Wardlow with an Orange Punch at ringside. They returned to the ring and Cassidy went for another Orange Punch, but Wardlow caught him and gave him an overhead release belly-to-belly suplex heading into a picture in picture commercial break. [C]

Wardlow went for a powerbomb, but Cassidy countered into a DDT. Cassidy performed another DDT and went for the pin, but Wardlow kicked out immediately. Wardlow performed an F10 and then put one foot on him while posing, but Cassidy kicked out. The broadcast team said it was the first time that anyone has kicked out of the F10 in AEW.

Cassidy sent Wardlow to ringside and hit him with a clunky suicide dive. Cassidy shoved Wardlow into the ring post twice. A “fresly squeezed” chant broke out. Cassidy went to the ropes and leapt off for a DDT, but Wardlow caught him. Cassidy hit a Stundog Millionaire and two Orange Punches for a near fall. Cassidy played to the crowd and went for another Orange Punch, but Wardlow caught him, powerbombed him, and pinned him.

Wardlow defeated Orange Cassidy in 11:35 to retain the TNT Championship.

After the match, Beretta and Taylor returned to ringside. Wardlow pulled Cassidy to his feet and then motioned to the Best Friends duo to stay where they were. Wardlow put his fist out and then Cassidy bumped fists with him…

Powell’s POV: A fun match and one that I was truly surprised by when the match was first announced. I figured we’d get Wardlow plowing through Ethan Page or another heel in his first title defense, but they took a non-formula approach and I enjoyed it. The only spot that didn’t really work was the F10 kickout spot. It didn’t look very good and Wardlow has been using the Powerbomb Symphony, so I don’t think the crowd bought into the possibility of that being the finish. By the way, Jake Barnett is on vacation this week and next week, so you’re stuck with me.

Highlights aired of Pac defeating Shota Umino to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at a RevPro event in Sheffield, England in a match that aired on last night’s AEW Dark…

Chris Jericho made his entrance dressed in a suit while “Judas” played. Jericho said he wasn’t there as The Sports Entertainer or The Wizard, he was there as Eddie Kingston’s superior. Jericho said everything Kingston does out of friendship turns to mold. He said being friends with Kingston is worse than any curse that Danhausen could conjure up.

Jericho spoke about what what he and the Jericho Appreciation Society have done to Kingston’s friends Santana, Ortiz, Bryan Danielson, and Ruby Soho. Jericho said Kingston is a mark for Terry Funk, Atsushi Onita, and Sabu, and that’s why they are having a barbed wire match. Jericho asked how many barbed wire matches that Kingston has been in. Jericho boasted that he was in his first barbed wire match when he was 22.

Jericho said Kingston won’t be facing him, he will be facing The Painmaker. Jericho pointed out that his alter ego is unbeaten in AEW. Jericho called the barbed wire match the final saga of his feud with Kingston. He said one he finishes with Kingston, he can go back to drinking, drugging, and depression, and any other excuse he has. Jericho said that if Kingston wants blood, he’ll get it. “You’re not a liar, you’re a loser,” Jericho concluded…

Powell’s POV: A good promo from Jericho. It was a nice touch to have him come out and delivered it by himself as opposed to having the rest of his faction with him. The faction is fine, but this needed to be all Jericho without any visual distractions.

The broadcast team hyped the AEW Tag Title match for later in the show and said the eliminator match was coming up next… [C]

Eddie Kingston, Ruby Soho, and Ortiz stood in front of the interview set. Kingston grumbled about how much time Jericho was given compared to him. He encouraged Jericho to bring the Painmaker persona. He pointed out the brace on Soho’s hand, Ortiz’s short hair (Jericho beat him in a hair vs. hair match), and said Jericho is going to pay and he’s going to enjoy it…

2. Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Kenosuke Takeshita in an eliminator match. Both entrances were televised, and William Regal sat in on commentary for the match.