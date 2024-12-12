AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-Matt Cardona vs. Bryan Keith with Chris Jericho on commentary
-Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron
-Konosuke Takeshita and Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Shazza McKenzie
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.
