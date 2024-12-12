AEW Collision taping in St. Louis (reports needed), TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Sabu, Eddie Kingston, Flip Gordon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be taped tonight in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, and Masha Slamovich vs. AJ Francis, KC Navarro, and Tasha Steelz. My TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my excluisive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. B finished second with 35 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sabu (Terry Brunk) is 60.

-Eddie Kingston (Edward Moore) is 43.

-Flip Gordon (Travis Lopes Jr.) is 33.