AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the Holiday Bash edition

December 12, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

