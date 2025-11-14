AEW Dynamite rating: Did the Blood & Guts matches increase viewership?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 600,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 497,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 554,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the November 13, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 666,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The 2024 Blood & Guts match took place on July 24, and Dynamite averaged 786,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating for TBS.