AEW Rampage rating with an NBA Play-In game as a lead-in

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 639,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 503,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: The NBA Play-In game that aired right before Rampage gave the show a big boost. Friday’s Rampage finished seventh in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.17 rating in the same demo. The April 15, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic.