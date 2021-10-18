What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

October 18, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped the following matches in Miami, Florida at James L Knight Center for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Ryu Mizunami, KiLynn King, and Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and Diamante.

-Gustavo vs. Dustin Rhodes.

-Will Austin vs. Wardlow.

-Jaka and Sean Maluta vs. Santana and Ortiz.

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.

