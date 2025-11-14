WWE Smackdown preview: Mystery wrestler advertised for The Last Time Is Now tournament 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs. B-Fab in a non-title match

-LA Knight vs. a mystery opponent in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” opening round match

-Jey Uso vs. The Miz in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” opening round match

Powell’s POV: Joe Hendry? Matt Cardona? Trick Williams? Santos Escobar? The Red Rooster? Smackdown will be live from Albany, New York, at MVP Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).