WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, NXT in Green Bay and Chicago (reports needed), LA Park, Matt Bloom, Samuray Del Sol, Nick Bockwinkel, “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Albany, New York, at MVP Arena. The show includes LA Knight vs. a mystery opponent in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” opening round match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Erie, Pennsylvania, at Erie Insurance Arena. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Chris McNeil’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT is in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at the Resch Center tonight with a live event.

-NXT is in Chicago, Illinois, at the Aragon Ballroom on Saturday with a live event.

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in Albany, AEW Collision in Erie, the NXT live events in Green Bay and Chicago, and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-LA Park (Adolfo Ibarra) is 60.

-WWE Performance Center head trainer Matt Bloom is 53. He worked as Tensai, Jason Albert, Prince Albert, Albert, A-Train, Giant Barnard, Baldo, among other names during his in-ring career.

-Samuray Del Sol (Emanuel Rodriguez) is 39. He worked as Kalisto in WWE.

-The late Nick Bockwinkel died on November 14, 2015, at age 80 from undisclosed causes.

-The late “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree was born on November 14, 1930. He died of a stroke at age 67 on December 2, 1997.