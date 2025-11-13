Joe Hendry signs with WWE

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Joe Hendry has a new home. The former TNA World Champion has signed a contract with WWE, according to Fightful.com. Meanwhile, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Hendry’s TNA deal was originally supposed to expire at the end of the year, but WWE and TNA worked out an agreement that allowed Hendry to make the move sooner.

Powell’s POV: Hendry is now a member of the NXT roster. He has formed an on-air alliance with Thea Hail, and they are feuding with AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Ethan Page. Here’s hoping that NXT can find the right mix of comedy and seriousness with Hendry, as TNA did during his run up to winning the TNA World Championship.

