08/16 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bobby Lashley and Goldberg go face-to-face before their SummerSlam match, Randy Orton vs. Omos, AJ Styles vs. Riddle, NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Jeff Hardy, Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax, Drew McIntyre vs. Veer and Shanky

August 16, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley and Goldberg go face-to-face before their SummerSlam match, Randy Orton vs. Omos, AJ Styles vs. Riddle, NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Jeff Hardy, Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax, Drew McIntyre vs. Veer and Shanky, and more (31:00)…

Click here to stream or download the August 16 WWE Raw audio review.

