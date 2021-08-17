NXT “Title Tuesday” on USA Network, NXT poll results, AEW Dark, and NWA Powerrr, Indi Hartwell, Paige, Melissa Anderson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes two title matches and the final push for Sunday’s NXT Takeover 36. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of A with 37 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a C- grade and felt that the majority of voters were far too kind. But, hey, to each their own.

Birthdays and Notables

-Melissa Anderson is 39. She has worked as Cheerleader Melissa, Raisha Saeed, and Alissa Flash, among other names.

-Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis) is 29.

-Indi Hartwell (Samantha De Martin) is 25.