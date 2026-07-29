Maple Leaf Pro “Mayhem” results: Vetter’s review of TJP vs. Johnny TV, 1st Faction vs. Mascara Dorada and Capitan Suicida for the MLP Tag Titles, Dani Luna vs. Vanna Black

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Maple Leaf Pro “Mayhem – Episode 2”

Taped June 12, 2026, in Windsor, Ontario, at St. Clair College

Aired July 23, 2026, on TSN2 and streamed free on MyAEW.com

This looks no different than the TNA tapings that were held in this venue. The crowd looks good, maybe 500 to 700. Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis were on commentary. Sam Leterna was the ring announcer.

1. “1st Faction” Sheldon Jean and Brent Banks (w/Bryce Hansen) vs. Mascara Dorada and Capitan Suicida for the MLP Tag Team Titles. Suicida and Jean opened, and Sheldon easily pushed him to the mat. Banks tagged in, and he’s a full head taller, and he made fun of Suicida’s height. Dorada tagged in and hit a flying forearm, then a huracanrana at 2:00. The champs began working over Suicida. [C]

As we returned, Banks had a chin-lock on Suicida in the center of the ring. Suicida finally hit a stunner at 5:30. Dorada hit a double dropkick. The luchadors hit stereo dives through the ropes on the champs, and they were fired up. In the ring, they hit stereo top-rope dives for nearfalls. Mauro wondered who was legal. Bryce hopped on the apron and distracted the ref. Suicida hit a dropkick on Jean. Banks hit a flip dive to the floor on the luchadors at 7:30! In the ring, Sheldon hit a standing neckbreaker on Suicida for a nearfall. Jean hit a swinging uranage and pinned Suicida. That was really good.

“1st Faction” Sheldon Jean and Brent Banks defeated Mascara Dorada and Capitan Suicida to retain the MLP Tag Team Titles at 9:15 (listed at 12:41 on cagematch.net).

* A nice video package aired for Dani Luna, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. The guys really put over Dani. These are ideal additions to the roster — talented and not signed anywhere else right now.

* Footage aired of Rohan Raja’s attack on Stu Grayson last week. We then heard from TJP, who spoke about his match later against Johnny TV.

* Gisele Shaw joined the commentary team for the next match!

2. Dani Luna vs. Vanna Black. Vanna is a slender white woman with straight, black hair halfway down her back. Luna is visibly stronger and easily backed Vanna into a corner. Vanna hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Dani hit a suplex and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. Dani tied Vanna up on the mat. Vanna hit a running kick to the side of the head, then a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. Dani hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, then the Luna Landing (modified sit-out DVD) for the pin. Exactly what that should have been.

Dani Luna defeated Vanna Black at 4:21.

* A commercial aired for the October 3 taping. Seriously… that’s like 70 days away!

* Backstage, Dani, Webster and Andrews chatted about her victory. Dani turned to the camera and challenged Shaw.

* In a video package, Rohan Raja challenged Grayson. He noted how long he’s held his title belt. He will face Evil Uno next week!

3. TJP vs. Johnny TV. Two of my favorite ex-WWE guys. Mauro said this is a first-time-ever singles match, which is rather mind-blowing, considering their backgrounds not only in WWE, but in TNA and in Mexico. Standing switches to open and the crowd chanted, “Both these guys!” [C]

Johnny had TJP in a Straitjacket Choke on the mat as we returned from the break. TJP snapped Johnny’s right arm straight backwards at 2:30, and he began targeting it. They brawled to the floor and looped the ring. Johnny TV was using “Meta Glasses,” and we saw what he recorded with them. He dropped TJP face-first on the apron at 4:30. They got back into the ring, with Johnny in charge. He did an airplane spin as we headed to another commercial. [C]

TJP hit a 619 around the ring post at 6:30. Johnny hit a Russian Leg Sweep. The ref finally confiscated the glasses and was booed. Johnny planted his knee in TJP’s spine and pulled back on the arms. TJP applied a Tajiri-style Tarantula in the ropes at 8:30, then he hit a tornado DDT out of the corner, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. TJP hit a running Facewash in the corner, but he missed a Mamba Splash.

Johnny hit a Cody-style Disaster Kick, but he missed Starship Pain (split-legged moonsault). TJP applied a Rings of Saturn, but Johnny reached the ropes at 10:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. They each hit a kick and were both down again! Johnny hit a flying kick and a running knee. He again couldn’t hit Starship Pain. TJP hit a double stomp as Johnny was in the Tree of Woe! TJP hit a Detonation Kick for a nearfall. He again missed the Mamba Splash. Johnny hit the Moonlight Drive (twisting neckbreaker), then he finally hit Starship Pain for the pin! Easily the best match of either episode.

Johnny TV defeated TJP at 13:15 (Cagematch.net listed it at 14:47, even with two commercial breaks, so my guess is that’s a match length recording from a fan in attendance).

Final Thoughts: First, what works from episodes one and two: Great production with a lively crowd, and a great commentary team. Grayson, Shaw, Banks, and Jean as champions. That’s a great place to start. I like that every one of those names is only on MLP TV, and nowhere else. I have repeatedly written that TNA dropped the ball with Jean, completely not using him after Kenny King left. The matches you expected to be good — TJP vs. Johnny TV, the tag title match, Stu-Gresham — all delivered for me.

I get that Scott D’Amore has a long friendship with Rhino, but I don’t know why you are using him in 2026. So many talented Canadian wrestlers could be in that spot. For that matter, I would hope D’Amore transitions to a roster of Canadians and top U.S.-based indy stars.

Ideally, D’Amore wouldn’t use AEW-contracted wrestlers like the Grizzled Young Vets or Johnny TV. There are so many talented Canadians on the C*4 roster, and many talented New England-based wrestlers — who aren’t under contract — that he should be using instead. To be clear, I like the idea of using Dani, Morgan, Andrews, and TJP. Not only are they all free agents, but all are quite talented in the ring, and I see the value in using them. Rather than use GYV, they could use, say, Alex Zayne and get the same quality of match without using an AEW roster member.

Both episodes clock in at 44 minutes, perfectly timed to fit an hour of broadcast TV.