Maple Leaf Pro “Mayhem” results: Vetter’s review of the inaugural episode with Stu Grayson vs. Jonathan Gresham for the Interim MLP Canadian Title, Gisele Shaw vs. Alice Crowley for the MLP Women’s Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Maple Leaf Pro “Mayhem – Episode 1”

Taped June 12, 2026, in Windsor, Ontario, at St. Clair College

Aired July 16, 2026, on TSN2 and streamed free on MyAEW.com

This is Scott D’Amore’s promotion, and this taping looks absolutely no different than TNA tapings that were in this venue. The crowd looks good, maybe 500 to 700.

* The commentary team, Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis, were in the ring as the taping began, and they welcomed viewers to the inaugural episode. Count me among those who have warm memories of the NXT “Black and Gold era,” and Ranallo is a big part of that run. Sam Leterna was the ring announcer.

1. Stu Grayson vs. Jonathan Gresham for the Interim MLP Canadian Title. Standing switches to open. Stu hit a chop at 1:30, then a huracanrana and a dropkick. Stu hit a senton onto the ring apron. Backstage, Rohan Raja watched the match on a monitor. Back to the action, Stu and Gresham were back in the ring, and Stu hit a German Suplex. [C] Gresham worked the left leg. He planted his knee in Stu’s spine at 5:00 and cranked back on Grayson’s arms.

Gresham hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and applied a Figure Four, but Stu reached the ropes at 7:00. Stu hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Gresham hit an enzuigiri. Stu hit a jumping knee and a release belly-to-belly suplex, then two more! Stu missed a one-legged Lionsault, but he hit a top-rope superplex at 9:30, then a flying knee to the sternum. Stu put Gresham on his shoulders and hit a backbreaker over his knee for the pin.

Stu Grayson defeated Jonathan Gresham to retain the MLW Interim Title at 9:51.

NOTE: There was a commercial break early in the match. I see cagematch.net listed the match length as 12:53. I assume that time was submitted by someone in attendance, so MLP cut about four minutes even in the TV edit. OR, a person who watched this let the clock run during the commercial break.

* A video package aired for Gisele Shaw.

* A funny skit aired for Psycho Mike, showing photos of him as a kid, with his eyes popping out of his head. Mildly funny.

* Back to the venue, Gama Singh Jr. was on the mic, and he jawed at the crowd. He told the crowd “to shut up when I talk.” He challenged anyone willing to take him on.

2. Rhino vs. Gama Singh Jr. (w/Johnny Parisi). Gama attacked, and we’re underway. Rhino hit a clothesline and dropped Gama with a hard back elbow. He hit the Gore for the pin. Yep, it really was that short.

Rhino defeated Gama Singh Jr. at 1:14.

* In a video package, Sheldon Jean, Brent Banks and Bryce Hansen boasted about their wins, and they only want more.

* In a backstage segment, Stu Grayson talked about representing MLP and the pressure that comes with it. He talked about an upcoming taping on October 3. (Why so far into the future?)

3. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. Johnny Deluca and Jessie Bieber. Yikes, the enhancement duo got the “already in the ring” treatment! Deluca is young with short dark hair; he has become a regular at nearby C*4 Wrestling. I’m familiar with Bieber’s name, but I can’t recall seeing him before. He’s a ring veteran, and he wore the Hardbody Harrison-style gear with one long pant leg, and the other side is shorts. (Go look up Hardbody Harrison if you don’t know the name.)

Bieber and Gibson opened. Deluca entered at 1:00 to try his luck, but Zack knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. James Drake entered, as the GYV worked over Deluca in their corner. Bieber tagged in at 3:00 and hit some jab punches on Zack. The GYV hit their team Lungblower to Bieber’s chest for the pin. Yeah, that looked no different than if this had been an ROH taping match.

“Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson defeated Johnny Deluca and Jessie Bieber at 3:54.

* A video package aired for Johnny TV. His hair is coming back after losing it in a hair-vs.-mask match in Mexico. He pointed out he looks good with the short hair. He is facing TJP next week!

4. Gisele Shaw vs. Alice Crowley for the MLP Women’s Title. Crowley is a regular in Juggalo Championship Wrestling. She dresses like a trucker, but she looks like a mix of a young Elayna Black and Skye Blue. As Ranallo noted, Alice is 23, but she’s been wrestling for several years already. A feeling-out process early on, and Alice hit an armdrag. She hit a running kick to the side of Gisele’s head. Gisele planted a foot in Crowley’s throat and choked her, and was booed. [C]

As we returned, Gisele was in charge. Alice hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Gisele got a rollup. Crowley hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Gisele hit a backbreaker over the knee and a Flatliner for a nearfall, then a running knee to the forehead for the pin.

Gisele Shaw defeated Alice Crowley to retain the MLP Women’s Title at 5:16. (Once again, cagematch.net listed it at 8:22, so they aren’t airing the full match.)

* Stu Grayson was leaving the building when he was attacked in the parking lot by Rohan Raja! NXT may have the most dangerous parking lot in the United States, but this is now the most dangerous parking lot in Canada! “Welcome to my kingdom!” Raja told a fallen Grayson.

Vetter’s final thoughts will be included with his MLP Mayhem episode two review later today.