TNA Turning Point lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ special

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s TNA Turning Point event that will stream live on TNA+ from Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University.

-Mike Santana and Steve Maclin vs. TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian and Nic Nemeth

-Kelani Jordan vs. M by Elegance for the Knockouts Championship

-Leon Slater vs. Rich Swann for the X Division Title

-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. “The Angel Warriors” Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside vs. Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford in a three-way for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skylar

-“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, and a fourth man vs. “The System” Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC

-Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna

-AJ Francis vs. BDE

Powell’s POV: It was strongly implied that the fourth man on The Rascalz team will be Dezmond Xavier (f/k/a Wes Lee).The main card starts at 7CT/8ET and will stream live on TNA+.