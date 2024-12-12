ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-The contract signing for Chris Jericho vs. Matt Cardona for the ROH Championship at Final Battle

-Athena vs. Leyla Hirsch vs. Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet in a four-way International Women’s Cup qualifying match

-Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Taven for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

-“Grizzled Young Veteran” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

-Toa Liona vs. Lee Johnson

-“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

-ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara in action

-Madison Rayne in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on December 7 in Columbus, Ohio at Columbus Convention Center. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).