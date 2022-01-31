WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for the Royal Rumble fallout show featuring a pair of Elimination Chamber match qualifiers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar chooses whether to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship or Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

-Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey appears.

-New WWE Championship Bobby Lashley kicks off his latest title reign.

-Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory in an Elimination Chamber match qualifier.

-Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber match qualifier.

Powell’s POV: It was announced this morning that Lashley will defend his WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match next month, so it appears that the winners of the qualifiers will be added to that match. Raw will be live from what should be a rowdy Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. The Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC Championship in an upset on Sunday to qualify for the Super Bowl, so the Cincy fans should be ready to keep the party going tonight. Be prepared for plenty of “Who Dey?” chants from the deserving fanbase throughout the night. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.