What's happening...

01/31 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 193): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – WWE Royal Rumble and other pro wrestling talk with co-host Jonny Fairplay

January 31, 2022

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame with live calls coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble event. Join us next time for Pro Wrestling Boom Live on Monday, February 21 coming out of WWE Elimination Chamber at our new start time of 1CT/2ET…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 193) with guest co-host Jonny Fairplay.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.