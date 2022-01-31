What's happening...

AEW Rampage viewership for the Championship Friday edition

January 31, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 601,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 594,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished ninth in the cable ratings with a .25 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .24 rating in the same demo.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne January 31, 2022 @ 3:22 pm

    Good show, hopefully they string together a few more good Rampage episodes and get the audience back on board.

