AEW Rampage viewership for the Championship Friday edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 601,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 594,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished ninth in the cable ratings with a .25 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .24 rating in the same demo.