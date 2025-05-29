TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, poll results, Samu, Pete Gas, Steve Corino, Brian Kendrick, Nia Jax, Hornswoggle, Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Steve Maclin vs. Matt Cardona for the TNA International Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 23 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for second with 22 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B- grade.

-The Saturday Night’s Main Event special finished with B as the top grade from 45 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade. Sean Plichta gave the show a C grade in our post-show audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with C as the top grade in our post-show poll with 29 percent of the vote. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Samu (Samula Anoa’i ) of the Headshrinkers is 62.

-Pete Gas (Pete Gasparino) is 55.

-Steve Corino is 52.

-Brian Kendrick is 46.

-Nia Jax (Savelina Fanene) is 41.

-Hornswoggle (Dylan Postl) is 40.

-Josh Alexander (Joshua Lemay) is 38.

-Konosuke Takeshita is 30.