03/06 Pro Wrestling Boom Live (Episode 248): AEW Revolution and more pro wrestling talk with Powell, Plichta, and Fairplay

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Sean Plichta (with an appearance by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame) taking live calls coming out of the AEW Revolution event. The next live edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be on Monday, April 3 coming out of WrestleMania 39 weekend…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 248) with guest co-host Sean Plichta.

