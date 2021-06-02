AEW Dynamite airing Friday, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, AJ Styles, Lex Luger, Velvet Sky, Grado, Junkyard Dog, Fred Blassie

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will not air tonight due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. The AEW Double or Nothing fallout edition of Dynamite will air on Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of A with 48 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 45 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lex Luger (Lawrence Pfohl) is 63.

-AJ Styles (Allen Jones) is 44.

-Velvet Sky (Jamie Lynn Szantyr) is 40.

-Grado (Graeme Stevely) is 34.

-Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) died on June 2, 1998 at age 48 in a single car crash.

-Fred Blassie died on June 2, 2003 at age 85 due to heart and liver failure.