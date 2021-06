CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: MSK vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde for the NXT Tag Titles, Kushida’s open challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, NXT Championship match set for NXT Takeover In Your House, LA Knight vs. Jake Atlas, and more (33:50)…

Click here for the June 1 NXT TV audio review.

