AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez,
-Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen,
-Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall.
-Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Tony Nese.
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members have exclusive access to his weekly, same night Rampage audio review.
