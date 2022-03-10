AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

What's happening...

March 10, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez,

-Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen,

-Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall.

-Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Tony Nese.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members have exclusive access to his weekly, same night Rampage audio review.

