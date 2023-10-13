WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision, WWE and NXT live events (reports needed), Don Callis, Jose Maximo, Killer Kowalski

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center. The show is billed as the season premiere and features the return of Roman Reigns. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Independence, Missouri a Cable Dahmer Arena. The show includes Claudio Castagnoli and Wheler Yuta vs. “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on Fridays or Saturdays.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Largo, Florida at Largo Event Center tonight. NXT does not list lineups for their live events.

-NXT is in Winter Haven, Florida at the Winter Haven Armory on Saturday.

-WWE is in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz in a street fight, and Gunther vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Champion.

-WWE is in Springfield, Missouri at Great Southern Bank Arena on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz in a street fight.

Birthdays and Notables

-Don Callis is 60.

-Jose Maximo (Kelvin Ramirez) is 40.

-Killer Kowalski (a/k/a Edward Władysław Spulnik) was born on October 13, 1926. He died on August 30, 2008 at age 81.