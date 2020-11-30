WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following match for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-AJ Styles vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle in a Triple Threat for a shot at the WWE Championship.

-Alexa Bliss hosts “A Moment of Bliss” with guest Randy Orton.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Elias in a Symphony of Destruction match.

-An “exclusive interview” with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Powell’s POV: WWE added what I prefer to call the Megadeth match and the McIntyre interview since our last update. Raw will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.