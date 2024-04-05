ROH Supercard of Honor lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the ROH Supercard of Honor event that will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Liacouras Center.
-Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH Championship
-Athena vs. Hikaru Shida for the ROH Women’s Championship
-Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz in the tournament final to become the first ROH Women’s TV Champion
-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo for the ROH Tag Team Titles
-Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson for the ROH TV Title
-Mei Seira, Mina Shirakawa, and Maika vs. Tam Nakano, Saya Kamitani, and AZM)
-Johnny TV vs. Dalton Castle in a Fight Without Honor
-Griff Garrison and Cole Karter vs. Angelico and Serpentico
-Tony Nese and Josh Woods face a team TBA
Powell’s POV: The card starts at 6CT/7ET and is available for streaming exclusively through the HonorClub app as part of the monthly $9.99 subscription.
