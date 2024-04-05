Updated WrestleMania XL weekend weather forecast

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The forecast for Saturday’s WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia is mostly sunny with a high of 52 and a low of 38.

-The forecast for Sunday’s WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia is mostly sunny with a high of 55 and a low of 36. Read more at Weather.gov.

Powell’s POV: It looks like it will be a dry weekend. It might be a little windy on Saturday afternoon with wind between 15 to 25 miles per hour, but the wind should not be an issue Saturday night. Thanks to Mark Strobin for his help.