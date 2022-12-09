Barry Windham health update shared by family member

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mika Rotunda shared the following health update regarding her uncle Barry Windham.

Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week.

I wanted to give an update!

I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand.

Thanks again everyone!❤️

There absolutely is power in prayer.

— Mika Rotunda (@MikaRotunda) December 9, 2022