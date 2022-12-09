What's happening...

Barry Windham health update shared by family member

December 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mika Rotunda shared the following health update regarding her uncle Barry Windham.

Powell’s POV: That’s very encouraging news. Windham was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack in the Atlanta airport. He does not have medical insurance and Rotunda has set up the following Go Fund Me account for those who would like to contribute.

