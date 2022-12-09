AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Orange Cassidy defends the AEW All-Atlantic Title against a challenger of Kip Sabian’s choosing

-Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny for the Regina Di Wave Championship

-W Morrissey and Lee Moriarty in tag team action

-Athena speaks about her ROH Women’s Championship match at Final Battle

-Ruby Soho and Tay Melo speak about their rivalry

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).