AEW Dark taping spoilers: Full results of next week’s online show, plus post show fun (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Taping

Kansas City, Missouri at Kansas City, Missouri at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Derik Zoo

1. Luther beat Sonny Kiss. Luther won with a camel clutch in a match held before Dynamite. After the match, Jimmy Havoc came down to run off Luther.

2. Britt Baker defeated Miranda Alize. Big heat for Baker.

3. The Dark Order beat Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) and Michael Nakazawa. Avalon heeled up on Kansas City big time. Leva Bates interrupted Avalon to tell him she had a new book for him – “Don’t Be a Dick”. Lots of comedy up front by Nakazawa and Avalon. Avalon eventually bailed on Nakazawa and Michael was finished by a combination Gory Bomb/Cutter from the top rope.

4. Private Party over Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) and Brandon Cutler. Breakout match by Brandon Cutler! Dude really stepped his game up in this one. I guess Spears is still looking for the right tag team partner. Needless to say, it isn’t Cutler. Spears abandoned him, but Cutler held his own against Private Party. Eventually, Cutler was hit with Gin and Juice. Private Party helped Cutler up and the three celebrated afterward. As they celebrated, Spears came back out to attack all three men and cleared the ring.

Hangman Page’s music hit and he stumbled out with beers in hand. He gave one to Spears, and as the Chairman celebrated, Page clocked him with the Buckshot Lariat.

Hangman reached into his wallet and paid back Private Party for the bottle he took several weeks ago. While Private Party were celebrating their win, and their reimbursement, Hangman snuck into Isiah Kassidy’s back pocket, took his money back, and slipped out of the ring before they knew what happened.

After all of that, Cody, Dustin, and Brandi Rhodes, along with QT Marshall, hit the ring for the goodnight speech. They threw T-shirts into the crowd. Cody wound up giving his tie to a gentlemen in the front row celebrating his birthday, and then had Justin Roberts give his tie away. Cody brought a lady named Tiffany Castagna into the ring for a match with Brandon Cutler. Castagna was called “the heart and soul of AEW” by Justin Roberts. The bell sounded, Brandi gave Cutler the Stone Cold salute and hit the stunner, then Tiffany pinned Cutler. All the baby faces made a lap around the ring to take pictures and shake hands.

All in all, one of the more fun wrestling shows I’ve been to. I had a blast. AEW really cares about its fans, and it’s nice to be appreciated.

