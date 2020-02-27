NWA Crockett Cup press conference video, pre-sale underway

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The National Wrestling Alliance held a press conference in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday to promote the Crockett Cup event. Check out the video below or via the NWA YouTube Page.

-The pre-sale is underway for the NWA Crockett Cup event that will be held on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta at the Gateway Center Arena. Use the code NWAAtlanta2020 at NationalWrestlingAlliance.com/CrockettCup.

Powell’s POV: The press conference was hosted by Kyle Davis and included NWA President Billy Corgan while showcasing Marty Scurll and Nick Aldis, who will meet for the NWA Championship at the Crockett Cup event.



