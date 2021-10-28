AEW Rampage lineup: The updated lineup for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in an AEW Eliminator tournament semifinal match.

-Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal.

-AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Abadon in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: Dante Martin and Lio Rush were scheduled to face Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal in a tag match, but the match was changed due to Mike suffering an injury. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.