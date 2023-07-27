AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show (coverage help needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-A tag team battle royale for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

-Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Albany, New York at MVP Arena. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are available on delay rather than live. We are looking for a volunteer who is interested in covering Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.