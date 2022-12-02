What's happening...

12/02 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall in a lumberjack match for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Private Party vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter, Renee Paquette’s sit-down interview with Saraya

December 2, 2022

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall in a lumberjack match for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Private Party vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter, Renee Paquette’s sit-down interview with Saraya, and more (20:29)…

Click here to stream or download the December 2 AEW Rampage audio review.

