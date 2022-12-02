12/2 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet in the Smackdown World Cup tournament final for a shot at the Intercontinental Title, Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn, the fallout from WWE Survivor Series WarGames

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet in the Smackdown World Cup tournament final for a shot at the Intercontinental Title, Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn, the fallout from WWE Survivor Series WarGames, and more (19:24)…

Click here for the Click here to stream or download the December 2 WWE Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.