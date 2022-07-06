7/5 AEW Dark results: Evil Uno, 10, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake, and Cezar Bononi, Lee Moriarty vs. Leon Ruffin, Barrett Brown vs. Josh Woods, Aaron Solo vs. Fuego Del Sol, AQA vs. Avery Breaux, Lamar Diggs vs. Sonny Kiss

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark (Episode 151)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios

Streamed July 5, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Lee Moriarty beat Leon Ruffin

2. “Bear Country” Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder over Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray

3. AQA beat Avery Breaux

4. Josh Woods defeated Barrett Brown

5. Sonny Kiss beat Lamar Diggs

6. Fuego Del Sol beat Aaron Solo

7. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh beat Darian Bengston and Gus De La Vega

8. Evil Uno, 10, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds defeated Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake, and Cezar Bononi

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Briar Starr has the week off. His AEW Dark review will return next week.