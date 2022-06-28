AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

-Matt Sydal vs. Jake Something

-Ariya Daivari vs. Caleb Konley

-Amber Nova vs. Athena

-Marcus Kross vs. Fuego Del Sol

-Dante Martin vs. Lucky Ali

-Julia Hart vs. Valentina Rossi

-Matt Vandagriff and Knull vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

-Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley D’Amboise

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.