AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in Buffalo (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grade, JJ Dillon, Matt Striker, Mark Jindrak, Jackie Fargo, Buddy Rogers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. The show features the final push for AEW Forbidden Door. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is also taping Saturday’s Collision tonight in Buffalo. We are looking for reports or basic results of the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an B grade in our post show poll from 29 percent of the voters. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-We did not have a live review of AEW Collision, so there was no post show poll. I gave the show a D grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-JJ Dillon (James Morrison) is 82.

-Matt Striker (Matthew Kaye) is 50.

-Mark Jindrak is 46.

-The late Jackie Fargo (Henry Faggart) was born on June 26, 1930. He died of heart failure on June 24, 2013 at age 82.

-Buddy Rogers (Herman Rohde Jr.) died on June 26, 1992 at age 71.