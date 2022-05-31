AEW Rampage rating and viewership for the Double Or Nothing go-home show, Double Or Nothing countdown show numbers

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 341,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 410,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 26th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo. Rampage aired live at 6CT/7ET due to an NHL game. The show will return to its usual 9CT/10ET slot on Friday with another live episode. Friday’s Double Or Nothing countdown special that aired after the NHL game delivered 258,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating for TNT. The WWE Raw ratings are delayed this week due to the Memorial Day holiday and should be available on Tuesday.