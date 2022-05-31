What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for the Memorial Day weekend show

May 31, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.878 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.031 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.45 rating in the same demo. Smackdown will avoid NBA competition this week, but it will run opposite the NBA Finals game four next week. The WWE Raw ratings are delayed this week due to the Memorial Day holiday, and should be available on Tuesday afternoon.

