John Cena on why he wears jorts in the ring and makes his bed every morning

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WSJ Magazine interview with John Cena

Interview conducted by Lane Florsheim

Available via WSJ.com

Cena on why he wears jorts in the ring: “The reason I wear jorts is because I’ve tried everything. Denim is really durable—it doesn’t rip a lot as long as you can find a good fit. I don’t need any families attending a WWE event looking at my ugly bit. All you need to do is find something that fits around the butt and the thigh, because I always wear a drawstring belt. A belt buckle, you can really get messed up on… I’ve learned this through failure. It can stab you, it can scratch you, it can scrape you and it can also cause damage to opponents and referees. This is not a good piece of equipment.”

Why he makes his bed every morning: “On a typical Monday, I rise at 6 to 7 a.m. I love to make the bed. I recall a commencement speech by a navy admiral who said that if you want to change the world, make a bed. The hidden takeaway there was, give yourself something that you did for the day. Because there are those days when we wake up on the wrong side of the bed. I just think, ‘You know, man, I already did this. I already started the day with a complete task.'”