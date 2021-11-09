WWE Raw rating and viewership for the show headlined by Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.549 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.689 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .40 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .47 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday Night Football delivered 12.103 million viewers for ESPN for the Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game, which topped the cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.654 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.621 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.373 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The big drag on the numbers was the third hour in both viewership and in the demo. The first two hours did a .44 and .43 rating, while hour three produced a .34 rating. It’s hard to say whether the Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins main event is to blame without seeing the quarter-hours, and it didn’t help Raw’s cause that the football game turned out to be competitive. The November 9, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.69 million viewers.