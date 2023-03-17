WWE star Kofi Kingston undergoing ankle surgery

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE star Kofi Kingston revealed in a Thursday social media post that he is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery today in Birmingham, Alabama. He did provide specifics, nor did he list the projected recovery time.
Powell’s POV: Kingston missed last week’s five-way match on Smackdown due to the injury. Given the timing of the surgery, it looks Kingston will be unable to wrestle at WrestleMania 39. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.
***Long post ahead. Y’all that don’t like to read, this ain’t for you lol***
Alabama folks are so kind. Earlier today instead of waiting 15 min for an Uber to take me to the YMCA Shades Valley to workout, I opted to take one of those electric street scooters. Big mistake. Half… https://t.co/KQUjlVRCyn
— Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) March 17, 2023
Be the first to comment