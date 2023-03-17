What's happening...

WWE star Kofi Kingston undergoing ankle surgery

March 17, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Kofi Kingston revealed in a Thursday social media post that he is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery today in Birmingham, Alabama. He did provide specifics, nor did he list the projected recovery time.

Powell’s POV: Kingston missed last week’s five-way match on Smackdown due to the injury. Given the timing of the surgery, it looks Kingston will be unable to wrestle at WrestleMania 39. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.

