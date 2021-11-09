NXT wrestler Zoey Stark recovering from knee surgery

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT wrestler Zoey Stark (a/k/a Theresa Serrano) announced via social media that she underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus. “Surgery went great and I’m already rehabbing,” Stark wrote (read her full statement below).

Powell’s POV: Stark took part in an injury angle last week to explain her absence, which is why she’s blaming the Toxic Attraction trio for her injury. Here’s wishing Stark the best in her recovery.