AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall.

-Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Dante Martin.

-Thunder Rosa, Ryu Mizunami, and Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel.

-Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Colt Cabana vs. Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn.

-Alan “5” Angels and 10 vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. “2point0” Jeff Parker and Matt Lee.

-Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Orange Cassidy vs. Rian Bengston, Davey Vega, and Camaro Jackson.

-Heidi Howitzer vs. Riho.

-Miranda Gordy vs. Tay Conti.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Warhorse.

-Koko Lane and Luke Langley vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager.

-Too Fast Too Fuego vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo.

-Nyla Rose vs. Tootie Lynn.

-Ryan Mantell vs. Wardlow.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.