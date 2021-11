CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WrestleMania 38 presale starts on Wednesday morning. “WWEVIP” is among the passwords for the pre-sale that will be available via Seat Geek. WrestleMania will be held on April 2-3 in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

Powell’s POV: The email that WWE issued lists the pre-sale as starting on Wednesday morning at 10CT and running until 11:59CT on Thursday night. The general sale will start on Friday morning.