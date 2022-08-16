08/16 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 220): Taya Valkyrie on NWA 74, being a free agent, whether she is open to returning to WWE now that Paul Levesque is in charge, working for Impact Wrestling over the years, her early years in Mexico, her husband John Hennigan

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Taya Valkyrie discussing NWA 74, being a free agent, whether she is open to returning to WWE now that Paul Levesque is in charge, working for Impact Wrestling over the years, her early years in Mexico, her husband John Hennigan, and more…

