NXT TV results (12/19): Moore’s review of Dragon Lee defending the NXT North American Title, Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley, NXT Breakout Tournament quarterfinal matches

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Taped December 13, 2023 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired December 19, 2023 on USA Network

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Entrance for the opening match took place…

1. Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley. Both women started the match with a shoving match. Henley reversed a double stomp into a rollup for a two count. Stratton sidestepped a dropkick for a bit of a reset. Both women traded shortarm strikes. Henley hit Stratton with a House Call Kick. Stratton trapped Henley in the apron, but Henley quickly got out and worked on Stratton with hands. Stratton used a shove to cause Henley to tumble to the floor.

Stratton whipped Henley into the corners and punished her a bit with strikes and stretches. Both women got dueling chants. Both women traded forearms. Henley sidestepped Stratton in the corner and worked on her with the ten punches in the corner. Tiffany went for a power bomb, but Henley reversed it with a huracanrana. Stratton planted Henley with a spinebuster for a nearfall. Stratton got a two count off a jackknife pin. Henley flipped Tiffany with the kickout into a pin for the surprise win.

Fallon Henley defeated Tiffany Stratton via pinfall in 3:56.

An angry Tiffany tossed Henley several times into the announce desk and dragged Henley to the backstage area. Stratton whiped down Henley with a wet mop and then tossed garbage on her. The referees sent Tiffany away as she kept yelling “loser” at Henley…

John’s Thoughts: That was surprising. Definitely Henley’s biggest win in her career with Stratton looking strong due to the plucked out loss and heat segment after the match. This will probably end up in some sort of stipulation match. Good to see Henley finally getting pushed and utilized more than just being a “good hand”.

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes shared a dap and Trick congratulated Melo on his Smackdown debut. Melo apologized for hitting Trick with a belt. Trick asked Melo if he was sure he saw Ilja attack him. Melo said he didn’t see it, but Ilja was the only person that hits “that” hard. Outta nowhere, Melo asked Trick if he can make the New Years Evil match a triple threat? Trick wondered why? Melo said they don’t have to fight each other and team up against Ilja for jumping them.

Trick reminded Melo that he “doesn’t know” who jumpped him. Trick said he won the Iron Survivor so he can get a one-on-one match. Melo said it doesn’t matter if he or Trick wins the title, right? Trick said Melo won his title matches one-on-one and he wants to do the same. Melo told Trick to whoop dat trick. Trick asked Melo if he could help him train and stay by his side. Melo high fived Trick and agreed…

Ilja Dragunov was shown walking in the parking lot…[c]

Vic plugged WrestleMania Weekend ticket sales…

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov made his entrance in a formal suit. Ilja said he doesn’t know how he got caught up in the Trick-Melo saga. He said he feels like the third wheel in a bad bromance movie. He said he never saw that on his 2023 Bingo Card. He said what he did check off on his bingo card was showing the world who Ilja Dragunov is. He talked about how he uses his body as a weapon and gives every ounce of his being because the championship deserves such effort. He said he’s going to start 2024 by beating NXT’s fastest rising star.

Randomly, Ridge Holland entered the ring in a basic black shirt and pants. He said it’s been a rough couple of weeks where he’s struggling in his mind. He said he has to rewrite his story so he’s back in NXT. Ilja clapped and asked Ridge what he wants in NXT? Ridge said he know how it is to be seen a certain way and to have a stigma on him. Ridge said his career has been a series of unfortunate events. He talked about being surrounded by injuries and accidents every single moment.

Ridge said he’s here to redeem himself. He said Ilja can help him earn that redemption. Ridge said he wants to prove he’s a main eventer and the NXT Championship is what makes Ilja a measuring stick for such success. Ilja asked Ridge if he wants a title shot? Ridge said he has too much respect to NXT and the title to beg for a title shot. Ridge said he’s willing to run through the locker room to have that moment with Ilja. Ridge said this is the first chapter in the redemption of Ridge Holland. Ilja said he’s tired of people getting in his face and even blaming him out of nowhere. Ilja said Ridge doesn’t have to wait to find out where he stands, because he’ll find out “tonight”. Ridge and Ilja shared an intense handshake…

Lexis King was backstage gloating in front of the camera as he was heading to the ring…[c]

John’s Thoughts: That was a bit random with Ridge showing up outta nowhere in his living room clothes. I’m okay with Ridge going back to the Performance Center to get a little bit more seasoning as he was one of those usual big man that Vince McMahon called up way too early. To Ridge’s credit, I thought he was getting better every week as an explosive babyface (as that style fit him better then when he was a generic heel). Interesting that they had him alude his many injuries and the unfortunate accidents with Big E Langston and Elton Prince. HBK and crew like to reference real life in characters, so that might be referenced in his character development.